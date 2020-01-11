WATCH: Freezin’ for a Reason with Good Samaritan Ministries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local ministry is taking advantage of the winter season to give back to people in the Tri-Cities.

Good Samaritan Ministries is a nonprofit ministry based in Johnson City, and officials with the organization are putting the final touches for the annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” event.

Organizers stopped by this morning to talks with News Channel 11 to talk Ashley Sharp. You can watch the interview above.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Wellness Center in Johnson City, and teams are invited to register to take a “polar plunge” at the Wellness Center in Johnson City.

Along with building community outreach, the goal for the event is to raise $100,000 to benefit people across the Tri-Cities.

Half of the money will be used to help GSM open a second Thrift Store which will help fund the work of the ministry for years to come and provide jobs for many people.

The group also provides for the emergency needs of the poor, low income, homeless, individuals/families-at-risk, children, veterans and elderly populations through education, mentoring and social services.

The other half of the funds will be helping to help start “Free To Live”. A program that provides a path for people coming out of prison to get short term housing, life skills, job training, and a guaranteed job through one of our business partners.

