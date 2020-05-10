WATCH: Family Justice Center continues to serve community during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Even during a global pandemic, Family Justice Centers in Tennessee are continuing to offer resources to those in need.

One concern that has been raised at a national level is an increase of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic with states implementing stay-at-home orders and encouraging people to socially isolate from others.

The mission of protecting those in need also continues right here in the region. The Johnson City/Washington County Family Justice Center has remained opened during this time.

Director Danielle Ostrander joined Ashley Sharp live via Skype on Sunday to talk about what resources are available.

The facility is encouraging social distancing, and is offering face coverings to clients.

As far as domestic violence calls as concerned, Ostrander was able to shed some light on the status in Johnson City.

“So I know other areas have seen a spike or increase in domestic violence, but in the Johnson City area, as well as the Family Justice Center, we have neither seen an increase nor decrease in domestic violence,” Ostrander said.

According to Ostrander, that doesn’t mean domestic violence still is not happening in the region, and that it is important to let people know about the resources that are available.

The Family Justice Center is made up of different agencies that assist people going through domestic violence. At the Johnson City location, they primarily work with order-of-protection assistance, safety planning, access to emergency shelter and some advocacy resources.

You can learn more about Family Justice Centers across Tennessee HERE.

If you want to learn more about the Johnson City location, you can contact them at

(423) 722-3720. Their office is also located at 196 Montgomery Street in Johnson City.