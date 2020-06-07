WATCH: ETSU professor discusses the impact of civil rights demonstrations across the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Demonstrations for civil rights are continuing across the country following the death of George Floyd, even happening in the Tri-Cities.

East Tennessee State University Professor Dr. Daryl Carter joined News Channel 11 live via Skype on Sunday and said several aspects go into why the demonstrations have made their way to the region.

In reference to the other race-related cases mentioned in the interview, the Department of Justice acquitted Missouri Police Officer Darren Wilson of murder charges in the shooting on Michael Brown in 2015.

In the case of Trayvon Martin, the Justice Department also acquitted George Zimmerman in the death of the teen. A release from the department posted in 2015 read, “the Justice Department announced today that the independent federal investigation found insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against George Zimmerman for the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin on Feb. 26, 2012, in Sanford, Florida.”

While demonstrations followed these two events, along with the death of Eric Garner, Carter said the death of George Floyd is resonating with people, causing more demonstrations throughout the region.

Floyd died May 25 after getting taken into custody by Minneapolis officers. Video from the incident showed Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on George’s neck for more than eight minutes.