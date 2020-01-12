WATCH: Elizabethton Parks & Rec eyeing improvements, partnerships for 2020

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Improvements could soon be on the way for recreational activities in the City of Elizabethton.

2020 is expected to be a big year for Parks and Recreation Department, and Director Mike Mains stopped by News Channel 11 Sunday morning to talk with Ashley Sharp about everything that’s happening in the city.

Covered Bridge Park is one of the parks that’s expected to see some improvements in the near future. This comes after students from Appalachian State University helped develop a plan for renovations.

That plan is expected to be broken down into different phases.

The historic Covered Bridge in Elizabethton

Riverside Park is also expecting to see improvements this year.

Park officials say construction on a new restroom facility, parking lot, basketball court and renovations to the horseshoe courts are expected to start in the spring.

Riverside Park

Other projects being eyed in the development of a possible water park. That project is being led by the Elizabethton IDEAS group.

The city is also working with the Carter County Parks & Rec Board to expand biking opportunities in the Hampton community.

People are invited to attend a public meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.