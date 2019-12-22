WATCH: Elizabethton establishing youth mentor program with national help

(WJHL) — Elizabethton is among five communities in the nation that are receiving money to create mentorship programs in the region.

Jilian Reece, Yordi Mendez and Shannon Payne stopped by the station Sunday to talk with Sydney Kessler about the program.

You can watch the interview above.

The program is being established thanks to a grant from the National Recreation & Parks Association to create a community-based mentoring program.

The program lets volunteers apply to mentor young children in the community to help them with some of life’s toughest obstacles.

A steering committee was created of Elizabethton Parks & Rec (Kelly Kitchens & Caleb Krebs), Carter County Drug Prevention (Jilian Reece), Red Legacy Recovery (Samantha Loveday), Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library (Joe Penza), Elizabethton Arts & Counseling Center (Brandon Cole) and Witten Huddle (Ryan Witten).

This group will host their first mentor training on January 4th from 12pm-3pm at Witten Huddle (103 Smoky Mountain Pl. Elizabethton).

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2891797087505996/

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or mentee can attend this training or reach out to Shannon at elizabethtonmentors@outlook.com or through Facebook at HERE.

People applying will go through a background check.

Any agency or family interested in referring youth, mentors or both to this program are also encouraged to contact the above address for a referral form. It is the hope of the steering committee that weekly events and activities for engagement will be offered in skateboarding, football, fishing and more.





