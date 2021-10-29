WATCH: Early morning fire damages Johnson City apartment, authorities say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City residents woke up to a building ablaze Friday morning, but authorities say no one was injured.

According to Washington County Dispatch, crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 1800 block of Parkwood Lane at 5:23 a.m. Oct. 29.

When they got there, they found an apartment building with flames coming out of the window.

Viewers provided News Channel 11 with the above video of the early morning fire.

Dispatchers said no one was injured in the fire, and News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Fire Department for further details regarding potential causes.

This is an ongoing story, details will be updated as they become available.