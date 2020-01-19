WATCH: Dr. Daryl Carter weighs in on Lobby Day, gun legislation in Virginia

(WJHL) — All eyes will be on Richmond, Virginia with tens of thousands expected to fill the Capitol grounds for 2020’s “Lobby Day.”

The event is an annual tradition but this year’s event is expected to have even more people due to gun control legislation being discussed through the Virginia General Assembly.

This comes as more than 130 communities in Virginia have passed measures supporting Second Amendment rights.

Those measures have trickled into Northeast Tennessee as well. East Tennessee Associate Professor Dr. Daryl Carter stopped by News Channel 11’s studio on Sunday to talk about Lobby Day and the impact it could have across the U.S.

