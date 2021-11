JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City is getting into the Christmas spirit tonight by lighting up its Christmas trees.

The ceremony kicked off at 7 p.m. and 155 trees from Founders Park to King Commons.

The event will include a tree that was decorated by team members from News Channel 11.

If you are not able to make it out to the ceremony you can watch it here, and enjoy Candyland Christmas until Jan. 2.