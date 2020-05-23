WATCH: Carter County prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Memorial Day across the America is special time, allowing people to have a day dedicated to honoring the men and women who gave their lives protecting freedoms we hold dear.

Memorial Day weekend is also often spent across the region as a way for family and friends to spend time together before the holiday, but things are a little different this year because of COVID-19.

One area adjusting is Carter County. Joy McCray, the incoming Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce director, joined Ashley Sharp via Skype on Saturday to discuss how the community is offering chances for people to spend time outside.

McCray said the county is fortunate, with the majority of attractions already open. That includes Sycamore Shoals State Park and Roan Mountain State Park. Several trails across the county are also open, giving families a chance to spend some time together while enjoying the summer-like weather.

Another popular attraction is Watauga Lake and several of the other waterways in the community.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials say this weekend is the traditional start to the boating season, and they’re wanting to make sure you safe if you’re looking to enjoy the weekend on the water.

You can learn more about boating safety HERE.

If you’re looking for some activities to enjoy for Memorial Day weekend, you can check out the Chamber’s website HERE.