WATCH: Brights Zoo preparing for 2020 season

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re looking to explore and learn about some exotic animals, you won’t have to travel far starting next month.

Brights Zoo is preparing for their 2020 opening season on March 1, and staff members gave News Channel 11 a sneak peek of what’s in store this year.

Lead zookeeper Maggie Trunack spent Saturday morning showing Ashley Sharp some of the animals you can check out next month.

Brights Zoo opens March 1 each year, pending weather delays.

Brights Zoo opens March 1 each year, pending weather delays.

Brights Zoo is located at 3425 Hwy 11E, Limestone, TN.

Brights Zoo is located at 3425 Hwy 11E, Limestone, TN.

