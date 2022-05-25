(WJHL) – Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, many parents are now left wondering how to discuss such a topic with their children.

Dr. Carlos Isaza, medical director of Woodridge Hospital’s Willow Unit, joined News Channel 11 Wednesday to inform parents and guardians on the best ways to have those conversations. Isaza, who is also an assistant professor in ETSU’s psychology and behavioral health department, answered a series of questions.

You can watch Isaza’s full interview in the video above.