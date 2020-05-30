WATCH: Annual ‘Garden Gala’ going virtual in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 won’t put the brakes on an annual tradition in Tennessee’s oldest town.

This year you will have the opportunity to virtually browse around a few of the most elegant gardens in Historic Jonesborough. Steal some landscaping ideas to use at home after your watch the Virtual Tour, which will debut on Saturday, June 6th at 10 a.m. The virtual garden tour can be found by searching Jonesborough Hidden Gardens on Facebook.

For the past 23 years, the Jonesborough Garden Gala has showcased some of the most exclusive gardens hidden in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. Due to the global pandemic, the hosts of the event, the Schubert Club of Jonesborough and the Tuesday Garden Club, decided to shift to a virtual platform. Now you can make the most of your sofa-surfing with your feet up and a cup of tea in hand as you take a visual journey through some of the most impressive gardens in Tennessee’s most historic town.

This charity event is hosted by the Schubert Club, the Tuesday Garden Club and is supported by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association. The Schubert Club of Jonesborough uses the money received from the Garden Gala to support several community organizations and projects. The Tuesday Garden Club has evolved over the past eight decades into a dedicated group of people interested in gardening education and promoting good stewardship of natural resources within the Washington County & Jonesborough community.

For more information about the Virtual Garden Tour, please contact Virginia Mattie, president of the Shubert Club, at 423.557.1200 or Dona Lewis at 423.677.3819.

You can also visit the Jonesborough Hidden Gardens Facebook page.