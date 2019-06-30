WATCH: Abingdon man writes song showing support for Pal’s

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One man’s song showing support for a Tri-Cities restaurant has gone viral.
Joseph Health penned a song in support of Pal’s just days ago, and the video has surpassed over 40,000 views.
Pal’s in Abingdon, Virginia has been a hot topic over the past couple of week. The town council will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the town’s possible addition of the restaurant.
The restaurant has received backlash from the Friends of Abingdon group, saying they want the restaurant to comply with ordinances.