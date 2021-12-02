WATCH: Air Force member reunited with family after two years overseas

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a heartwarming day for the Dorton family as they were reunited with their son who has been serving in the United States military overseas.

On Thursday night, the Dorton family welcomed home their son Greg as he returned to the states after serving our country from Japan for almost two years.

Dorton has been a member of the Air Force for almost a decade and he and his family have been stationed in Okinawa, Japan while he serves as a special missions aviator.

“It’s our first time after two years of being stationed overseas, we’re still there but we’re just coming in for the holidays,” Dorton said. “I think just seeing family and being able to have that disconnect when you’re in the military you’re kinda always on call so this is one of those few times I get to turn my phone off and just kinda disconnect.”

His family was very happy to have him home.