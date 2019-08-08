WATCH: 94-year-old Johnson City woman’s ‘bucket list’ sign prompts response from Vince Gill during concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 94-year-old Johnson City woman got to check something off her bucket list thanks to country music star Vince Gill.
Sarah Darnell and her caregiver Savannah Rushing went to a Vince Gill concert in Knoxville on Wednesday. Darnell brought a sign with her that said “I’m 94 You’re On My Bucket List.”
A security guard noticed the sign during the concert and ushered the duo to the front of the stage. The guard held up the sign so that Gill could see it.
Gill read the sign aloud, prompting cheers from concert-goers and a look of surprise from Darnell.
“It’s a small world, baby. You are on mine too!” Gill said.
Rushing says it was a dream come true for Darnell.
