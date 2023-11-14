KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns to the Model City on Dec. 2.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on WJHL.com.

The parade’s rout will start at the corner of Clinchfield and W. Center streets, head down Center to Cherokee Street, turn onto Sullivan Street through Church Circle and end at Clay Street.

Floats, vehicles, bands and Santa Claus will all make their way through the City.

The tree lighting is scheduled to take place right after the parade at 7:45 p.m. at Church Circle. The ceremony will include candles and carols.