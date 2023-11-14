JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Join News Channel 11 for the 2023 Johnson City Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with the “Christmas in Toyland” theme.

The parade begins on East Tennessee State University’s campus then turns onto University Parkway, then West State of Franklin. The parade will turn onto Buffalo Street, then continue to East Main Street, Colonial Way and end at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield and Jeremy Eisenzopf will emcee the parade for viewers.