Watauga Orthopaedics seeks approval for new surgery center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Watauga Orthopaedics is seeking state approval to build a new ambulatory surgery center.

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center would be located near the Tri-Cities Airport.

Watauga Orthopaedics says it would be the “only one of its kind in the region.”

“We have served the region for 70 years, and we are committed to continuing that tradition by meeting the growing needs of our community,” orthopaedic surgeon Marc Aiken, M.D. said in a news release. “Pending approval on the Certificate of Need, we will begin construction on the Watauga Orthopaedics Surgery Center and open in 2022. The new surgery center will expand our capacity to serve patients in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia with our high standard of quality care.”

Watauga Orthopaedics says the facility will result in higher quality care at a lower cost to patients along with improved efficiency and coordination of care and increased capacity to perform more procedures.