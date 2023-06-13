KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday on Watauga Orthopaedics’ new Center for Advanced Bone and Joint Surgery.

The new facility is located near the Tri-Cities Airport at 10425 Wallace Alley Street.

Watauga says it’s the region’s first and only center specifically for orthopedic surgeries. It features six surgical suites and a robotic surgical system.

“In the out-patient setting we’re now doing joint replacement, sports medicine surgery, fracture care — it’s all-encompassing orthopedic care,” said Dr. Greg Stewart, president of Watauga Orthopaedics.

The center is set to open later this year.