KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday on Watauga Orthopaedics’ new Center for Advanced Bone and Joint Surgery.
The new facility is located near the Tri-Cities Airport at 10425 Wallace Alley Street.
Watauga says it’s the region’s first and only center specifically for orthopedic surgeries. It features six surgical suites and a robotic surgical system.
“In the out-patient setting we’re now doing joint replacement, sports medicine surgery, fracture care — it’s all-encompassing orthopedic care,” said Dr. Greg Stewart, president of Watauga Orthopaedics.
The center is set to open later this year.