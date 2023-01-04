JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a statement Wednesday, Watauga Orthopaedics voiced its “frustration and disappointment” over a recent change made by Ballad Health concerning orthopedic trauma care. But in its own statement, Ballad said patients will benefit from the change and called part of Watauga’s statement “simply false.”

In its statement, Watauga said Ballad “is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center” effective Feb. 1, meaning that all orthopedic trauma care will be provided by Ballad-affiliated physicians.

“We do not support this decision and strongly believe in a patient’s right to choose their healthcare provider,” Watauga said.

The orthopedic group called Ballad’s decision “a blatant attempt to prevent us from treating our valued and loyal patients presenting to the [emergency department].”

Watauga said it will continue to remain on the medical staff at JCMC and will still have an orthopedic specialist available 24/7 to provide trauma care at the hospital. But with the change, patients will be responsible for requesting a provider from Watauga.

Watauga’s statement prompted Ballad to issue its own Wednesday evening.

“A recent public statement by Watauga Orthopaedics wrongly states that patients presenting to the hospital in need of orthopedic surgery care would no longer have a choice as to who provides that care. This statement is false,” Ballad said.

“Patients will always have the right to choose who their provider is in the hospital.”

Ballad claimed the change was not about pushing Watauga out or preventing patients from choosing their provider. Instead, it was based on national standards.

“With regard to trauma care in a Level 1 Trauma Center, it is nationally a best practice in accredited Level 1 Trauma Centers for the protocols to ensure patients who present with certain traumatic orthopedic injuries are at minimum evaluated by a fellowship-trained orthopedic traumatologist,” Ballad said. “Orthopedic traumatologists are surgeons with extensive training in caring for patients with the most complex orthopedic injuries, and the availability of this service is a standard in Level 1 Trauma Centers across the country.”

The health system said patients will “benefit from the availability of these fellowship-trained orthopedic trauma surgeons.” The decision also received the green light from Johnson City Medical Center’s medical staff leadership, according to Ballad.

“Watauga Orthopaedics is entitled to disagree with the medical staff leadership and best practices for Level 1 Trauma Centers. However, Watauga Orthopaedics’ broad statement about patient choice is simply false. Any patient may, at any time, choose to be seen by an orthopedist of their preference,” Ballad said.