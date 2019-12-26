Watauga Lake to host annual New Year’s Day sailboat race

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sailors will gather on Watauga Lake this New Year’s Day to compete in the 20th Annual Frostbite Race.

The sailboat race by the Watauga Lake Sailing Club takes place yearly on January 1.

“The club has held the January Frostbite Race every year since 2001 and the sailors have raced in everything from sunny 50-degree weather to blowing snow,” said Race Captain James Little in a news release.

Registration is set for 12:15 p.m. at the Lakeshore Marina Sailboat Dock. The race will begin at 2 p.m.

The club says members of the public can watch the race from the Watauga Point Recreation Area off US 321.