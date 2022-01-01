Watauga Lake hosts New Year’s Day Frostbite Sailboat Race

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the 22nd year, sailors from across the Tri-Cities competed in the News Year’s Day Frostbite Sailboat Race.

Around a dozen sailboats participated in the race held by the Watauga Lake Sailing Club.

“You watch these boats and they’re just on their own pace and it’s just graceful and peaceful,” spectator Tanya Murray said. “It’s fun to watch them.”

Ed Lockett, a member of the sailing club and Safety Director for the race, said bringing the community together keeps the competition afloat. Lockett said the race is more friendly than fierce.

Despite the wind, the New Year's Day Frostbite sailboat race went on at Watauga Lake. It was one of the warmest race days on record.

“Sailing is a very special camaraderie because sailors will always help one another,” Lockett said.

Sailors said that they usually sail in all kinds of weather on New Year’s Day, but this year’s was especially unique.

“It’s January 1st and it’s 70 degrees, I mean if that don’t get you outside I don’t know,” Murray said.

“The more wind, the faster the race,” Lockett said. “The boats sail faster.”

High winds caused worry that the event would have to be postponed, but the weather turned out better than expected.

“I feel really blessed to be out here with just great people and see my friends that I hadn’t gotten to see over the last couple of months since the weather’s gotten colder,” Lockett said. “This is just great to be together.”

Kingsport resident Bill Murdoch and his sailboat “Canary” took home 1st place.