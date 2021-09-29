Watauga County sheriff says ‘no validity’ to reports of Brian Laundrie being in area

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — The sheriff of Watauga County says he is aware of social media reports of Brian Laundrie being spotted in the area but there has been “no validity” to the posts so far.

Laundrie is the boyfriend of YouTuber Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in a Wyoming national park. He is considered to be a person of interest in the case and is now the subject of a manhunt.

Sheriff Len Hagaman said his department is monitoring reports of Laundrie being spotted in the area.

“In speaking and working with our local, state, and federal partners these posts have no validity,” Hagaman said in a statement.

“We do have a threat assessment/social media investigator whose primary responsibilities are to monitor a variety of information as she works with local, state, and federal agencies that rely on her expertise.”

Hagaman encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact the FBI.