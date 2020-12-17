Washington, Sullivan County mayors address ‘misunderstanding’ surrounding new regional development organization

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept through Northeast Tennessee – area leaders say efforts toward regionalism have continued. The mayors of Washington and Sullivan counties are encouraging the formation of a new umbrella organization that would represent the interests of eight counties – Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.

In an interview with News Channel 11 on Wednesday, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable addressed what they feel are misunderstandings surrounding this new regional hub. Their remarks come after members of the Kingsport BMA expressed concerns about the new organization during a work session on Monday.

“We have been in the process for nearly two years and I think there’s a misunderstanding of where we are in this process,” said Venable.

Richard Venable (left) and Joe Grandy (right)

The county mayors say this new regional development hub comes partly as an outgrowth of their Blue Ribbon Task Force – which aims to forward economic development by cooperating as one region rather than individual counties and cities.

Previously, over 70 Tri-Cities-based leaders from the public and private sectors had gathered to study the effects of regionalism on preventing economic and population decline. In a Blue Ribbon Task Force report released in January 2020, a majority of committees involved in the effort found regionalism would be the best strategy to encourage growth in the Tri-Cities area.

“That was the recommendation of these groups. We need to create, develop, or expand an organization that will support our total growth across the region,” Mayor Grandy told News Channel 11 back in January.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered large meetings on regionalism efforts since March, Grandy and Venable said discussions towards creating a new organization continued.

Venable and Grandy released an open letter Wednesday, calling for local leaders to support this new organization to help fight economic stagnation, promote tourism, and more.

They would use the existing First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) as a platform for the new hub. This would be a public-private partnership.

“Eastman and other major businesses across the community are really looking at an opportunity to enhance the region through an improved economic development entity,” said Grandy.

The mayors spoke on the ‘power of numbers’ and need for one organization to represent a population of 500,000 in Northeast Tennessee – and the workforce it can provide.

Concerns about the new organization were raised by Kingsport leaders at a BMA work session on Monday. Mayor Pat Shull said he was asked to support the new regional effort without enough information or a formal proposal to present to the rest of the board.

Other BMA members said they had been left out of discussions surrounding the new organization.

“We don’t know if we’re going to be paying for this,” said Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George at the work session. “I just think this was so unprofessional, the way this was handled, not to come to us with some kind of structure, or have us at the table, have open meetings, and say, ‘this is the structure we’re looking at and why we’re doing it.”

In an FTDD meeting last week, prior to Monday’s BMA work session, Shull and Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell were the only two “no” votes from an FTDD board vote on using the district’s non-profit as an umbrella 501(c)(3) for the new hub.

In an interview with News Channel 11 on Tuesday, Shull said BMA members needed more clarification.

“None of them are closed-minded to this. But they want to feel like they know enough so that they make the right decision on behalf of the citizens of Kingsport,” said Shull.

Mayor Venable said Wednesday there is no formal proposal out yet, but they plan to have one ready soon.

“There’s a misunderstanding that a proposal is out there and somebody doesn’t have it and doesn’t know about it,” he said. “The only ask of any community is their participation and their support. There is no financial ask of any community.”

The mayors said no additional taxpayer dollars will be requested because private investment would subsidize the funding.

In their open letter, the mayors say “already budgeted dollars going to industrial development organizations such as NETWORKS and NETREP would continue to fund the staff already in place.”

Venable said he understood why clarification might be needed.

“I’m sorry that our communication hasn’t been better. I think it’s been affected by COVID,” said Venable. “We’re on the cusp of having a proposal for these 400, nearly 400 elected officials to consider.”

Grandy and Venable hope that by the end of 2020, they’ll have a detailed platform for the organization for local leaders to consider at the start of 2021.

“That’s the big enhancement for this region. That everybody is going to win. The goal is to take a stagnant growth economy that we have lived with nearly a decade now and improve that. So we have growth in the region, prosperity, and a higher GDP,” said Grandy.

The full letter can be read below: