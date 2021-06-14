Washington Prime Group, owner of The Mall at Johnson City, files for bankruptcy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of The Mall at Johnson City has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will begin debt restructuring.

According to a statement from the Washington Prime Group, the retail real estate investment trust that owns The Mall at Johnson City, it will begin substantial restructuring of debt across their property.

The company specializes in ownership of retail properties around the world which total to over 100 separate sites.

The statement assures investors that all business operations will “continue in the ordinary course without interruption.”

Shoppers at the mall are intended to tell no difference while the group’s outstanding debt is reorganized.

The release explained that the majority of WPG’s debt is due to Strategic Value Partners Global, a “distressed debt, private equity and event-driven” investment firm.

“The Company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right size its balance sheet and position the Company for success going forward,” said Lou Conforti, CEO and director of WPG. “During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure. The Company expects operations to continue in the ordinary course for the benefit of our guests, tenants, vendors, stakeholders and colleagues.”

This is an ongoing story. Updates will continue as events develop.