Washington-Lee Elementary receives national honor for academic growth

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- One local school is receiving national recognition for demonstrating tremendous academic growth.

The National ESEA Association recently awarded Washington-Lee Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia the Title 1 National School of Distinction Award. Washington-Lee is just one of 73 schools selected across the nation to receive the honor, and one of two schools in the state of Virginia.

The elementary school has been serving students since 1969 and in years past, Washington-Lee was known mainly as a focus school. “A focus school in the state of Virginia means that the SOL scores for that school, fell in the bottom 10% of the scores in the state,” said Washington-Lee Principal, Dr. Faith Mabe.

Six years ago, Dr. Mabe became the principal at Washington-Lee elementary which marked the beginning of a challenge she had never faced before. The school had around a 60% pass rate in reading and a 36% pass rate in math.

However, in 2020, they’re seeing tremendous pass rates in the high 90th percentile which helped lead them to receive the Title 1 National School of Distinction award. Recipients are chosen after the school administration completes a 10-page application proving the school meets the criteria of the award. Dr. Mabe said they completed the application and submitted it back in the Fall. In late December, the school was notified they had received the honor.

“To come from where we were, being at the bottom of the state, to now being recognized like this, it’s just been amazing,” said Washington-Lee Reading Specialist, Holly Rolen.

Holly Rolen started her teaching career at Washington-Lee Elementary 22 years ago and said the changes she’s seen throughout the years have been amazing. She works with a number of students as the reading specialist to improve reading levels of children Kindergarten through 5th grade.

She said the improvement, especially in reading scores, has been achieved through hard work by everyone involved.

“To see just the success not only for our teachers but for our kids, it’s nice to know that they can have this kind of success because at first we just didn’t see it,” said Rolen.

Only two schools in the state are recognized each year, the other school chosen was Rosemont Elementary in Virginia Beach.

Dr. Mabe said when they found out they were selected, they shared the good news with the students immediately. “I think it’s exciting for us because they now believe in themselves and they now get to reap the benefits of all the hard work that they’ve put in,” she said.

The school has been fully accredited for years but now, their hard work is paying off on the national stage. Dr. Mabe said that she and other staff members will go to Atlanta the first week of February to officially accept the honor at an award ceremony.