WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know not to be concerned if they see a large police presence at a local elementary school.

On Monday, the department’s SROs and Special Response Team will be performing training exercises at Meadowview Elementary School.

The exercises are scheduled to last from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The department has scheduled this training for Monday since students will be out for Spring Break.