Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in 2018 minor rape case arrested in Oklahoma

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division reported Friday that the suspect in a 2018 forcible rape of a minor was arrested.

In July 2018, the suspect was identified as Alan Santos, a Honduran citizen. Officials with the WCSO said the crime occured on July 20, 2018, but that he was not apprehended until Oct. 22, 2020, after he fled the region.

Working with the U.S. Marshal Service and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, WCSO reported that the investigation began immediately, however, Santos used multiple false identifications. With a lack of cooperation from associates, he was able to flee without detection.

In late September 2020, WCSO officials said new investigative information was developed, linking Santos to the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

On October 22, 2020, U.S. Marshals from the Northern District of Oklahoma, and Eastern District of Oklahoma, located and arrested Santos, on the outstanding Washington County, Virginia charges. Officials said he was living under a fictitious name and identity.

He is awaiting extradition to Virginia to face his charged allegations in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it takes all fugitive matters seriously, but especially those which involve sexual misconduct allegations with a minor.