70th Annual Washington County, Virginia Fair starts kicks off at Abingdon Fairgrounds

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA. (WJHL) – If you want a chance to enjoy the great outdoors today, just head over to the Washington County, Virginia Fair!

The fair officially kicks off its 70th year Monday.

There will be horse shows, rodeos, a clown circus and of course a daily carnival.

Each night will feature a different musical performance:

Monday: The James Barker Band

Tuesday: Church Sisters

Wednesday: Cody Johnson

Thursday: Brent Cobb

Friday: Confederate Railroad

Saturday: Restless Heart

There are new events every day, like Monday night’s antique tractor pull starting at 6 p.m.

A calendar of events can be found at the fair’s website.

Ticket information can be found on the fair’s website by clicking here.

The fun will go through Saturday at the Abingdon fairgrounds.