Washington County, Virginia Fair releases 2021 lineup for 71st annual event

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Fair announced the artists and bands set to take the main stage at 8 p.m. during the 71st annual event.

Fair-goers can expect new country, traditional country and other genres, with the fair’s theme as “Race on Down to the Washington County Fair.”

— Ryan Hurd is sponsored by WXBQ 96.9. Hurd continues his hit-producing path with the release of the latest single, Every Other Memory, which was dubbed as one of the best songs of April 2020 by Time. Sept. 14 — Jimmie Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits from his 2018 album Mercury Lane.

Ticket sales will launch on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. on THIS WEBSITE or through Meade Realty, Abingdon.

Single-day admission tickets will be $10 for adults, $2 for children aged 13 years and up and free for those 6-12 years old.

Reserved concert seats include a $10 add-on fee.

Season ticket booklets are priced at $45 until Sept. 10.

The Washington County, Virginia Fairground is located at 17046 Fairground Dr.

For more information, CLICK HERE.