ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County Virginia Democrats announced on Saturday that it’s hosting a candlelight vigil to honor and remember the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of the federal courthouse in Abingdon from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

PHOTO: Washington County Virginia Democrats via Facebook

The organization requests that those interested in attending bring their own candles in case there aren’t enough to go around.

The address for the federal courthouse is 180 W. Main St. #104.