Washington County, Va. leaders vote to give Pinnacle developer entire admission tax

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Va. Board of Supervisors decided that developer Steve Johnson will receive the entire 10% admission tax for a proposed entertainment complex on the Virginia side of The Pinnacle retail development.

The board of supervisors unanimously approved the measure Tuesday evening.

A formal performance agreement will be drafted soon and will need to come before the industrial development authority and board of supervisors for formal approval.

Johnson’s proposed project calls for a hotel waterpark, outdoor amphitheater, and other attractions including a roller coaster and ropes course.

The expansion would be built behind the existing Bass Pro Shops on more than 250 acres of land.

