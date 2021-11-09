Washington County, Va. to relocate Confederate monuments for courthouse expansion

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Confederate monuments standing at the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon must be removed by January.













The Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to remove and relocate the monuments at a public meeting on Tuesday.

The monuments will be moved in order to expand the county courthouse.

The vote comes after a public hearing on the removal of the monuments. A notice posted on the Washington County government website says the board must work to relocate the monuments.

After the public hearing, if the Board votes to remove the monuments, the Board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. Washington County Virginia Government

The Board of Supervisors will decide when to remove the monuments in December.

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed two laws that overturned the state’s prohibition on the removal of Confederate war memorials.