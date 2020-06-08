Washington County, Va. to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – If you need to get rid of some hazardous materials this summer, you can do so at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Washington County, Virginia.
According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the county will host the collection on July 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The collection will be held at MXI Environmental, 26319 Old Trail Road, Abingdon, Virginia.
Items that will be accepted include:
- Electronics
- Paints
- Turpentine
- Aaerosol cans
- Adhesives
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Fuel additives
- Household cleaners
- Pesticides
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Gasoline
- Batteries (automotive and small batteries)
- Mercury
- Transmission fluid
- Pool chemicals
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Hearing aids
- Eyeglasses
- Tires with no rims (limit of 10 per household)
For more information, you can contact Solid Waste Department Director Allen Morris at 276-623-1044 or click here.