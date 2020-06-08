Washington County, Va. to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18

Months after the end of Bristol, Virgina’s recycling program, another issue is quickly piling up.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – If you need to get rid of some hazardous materials this summer, you can do so at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the county will host the collection on July 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The collection will be held at MXI Environmental, 26319 Old Trail Road, Abingdon, Virginia.

Items that will be accepted include:

Electronics

Paints

Turpentine

Aaerosol cans

Adhesives

Motor oil

Antifreeze

Fuel additives

Household cleaners

Pesticides

Insecticides

Herbicides

Gasoline

Batteries (automotive and small batteries)

Mercury

Transmission fluid

Pool chemicals

Fluorescent light bulbs

Hearing aids

Eyeglasses

Tires with no rims (limit of 10 per household)

For more information, you can contact Solid Waste Department Director Allen Morris at 276-623-1044 or click here.