Washington County, Va. to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – If you need to get rid of some hazardous materials this summer, you can do so at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the county will host the collection on July 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The collection will be held at MXI Environmental, 26319 Old Trail Road, Abingdon, Virginia.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • Electronics
  • Paints
  • Turpentine
  • Aaerosol cans
  • Adhesives
  • Motor oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Fuel additives
  • Household cleaners
  • Pesticides
  • Insecticides
  • Herbicides
  • Gasoline
  • Batteries (automotive and small batteries)
  • Mercury
  • Transmission fluid
  • Pool chemicals
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
  • Hearing aids
  • Eyeglasses
  • Tires with no rims (limit of 10 per household)

For more information, you can contact Solid Waste Department Director Allen Morris at 276-623-1044 or click here.

