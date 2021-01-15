Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office warning public of text scam involving fraudulent job offers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving fake employment opportunities.
According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the scam starts when a job seeker receives a text from a scammer claiming to want to interview them over text messages.
WSCO says the scammer will typically ask the victim to download the WhatsApp to continue the interview.
Authorities say the names of the fake companies and interviewers are red flags.
Applicants are then told they will be receiving a check to deposit and use along with office equipment.
The scammer will then ask for the victim to go to an ATM to withdraw funds and deposit the check following a money transfer.
WCSO says the following warning signs should be red flags to anyone looking for jobs online:
- You’re offered a job without an application, interview, or discussion with the employer.
- The company asks you to wire money or asks for your credit card information.
- The company asks for personal information like your social security number or driver’s license number.
- You are promised high pay for not much work.
- The company asks you to pay for a credit report as part of the application process.
- You are told you have to pay for training.
- You’re asked to cash a check and forward some of the money to a third party.
- The salary details aren’t clear. If the company doesn’t pay an hourly rate or a salary, carefully investigate the details.