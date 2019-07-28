Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office warning people of phone scam

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a new phone scam that’s hit the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller says they are “Sgt. Langford” from the office and telling people they’ve missed jury duty. The caller also tells people they’ll have to take out a bond for missing court.

The sheriff’s office says these calls are fake and originating from the number (276)-302-0990.

Investigators say they are looking into the case and asking people to not answer any calls from the number listed.