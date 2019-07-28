Breaking News
Heavy police presence on Okolona Road

Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office warning people of phone scam

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a new phone scam that’s hit the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller says they are “Sgt. Langford” from the office and telling people they’ve missed jury duty. The caller also tells people they’ll have to take out a bond for missing court.

The sheriff’s office says these calls are fake and originating from the number (276)-302-0990.

Investigators say they are looking into the case and asking people to not answer any calls from the number listed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss