Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office uses drug money to buy new service weapons

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office used money seized from charged or convicted drug dealers to purchase new service weapons.

The department used $28,150.00 to buy 100 new handguns.

Sheriff Fred Newman says deputies’ current service weapons are almost 10 years old.

“The new Smith & Wesson 2.0 40 caliber handguns are some of the newest models available,” Newman said in a news release. “The weapons are extremely reliable and should provide years of service to the members of our Sheriff’s Office”.

The sheriff’s office says the new weapons are compatible with deputies’ current holsters and duty gear.

Each deputy will undergo familiarization and training with the new guns before being issued one.