Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office to give Christmas gifts to local children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCVSO) will be providing Christmas presents for 36 local children.

Thanks to the help of some generous donations from the community and the department, members of the sheriff’s office will go shopping for the children’s presents on Dec. 10 at 5:30 a.m. at the Abingdon Walmart.

According to the department, each child has provided a wish list, many of which ask for day-to-day necessities.

The presents will be delivered to each child later in December.