Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office looking for man who fled following chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they said fled from them.

According to a post on the WCSO Facebook page, deputies are looking for Marcus Singleton, 45, of Abingdon.

Deputies said he fled from police after wrecking his car on Route 19.

According to the post, “Singleton ran due to have a suspended license. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police pursued Singleton but he ultimately fled on foot.”

Deputies report Singleton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top. He has a “fresh black tribal tattoo” on his left arm.

If you have any information regarding Singleton’s location, you’re asked to call 911.