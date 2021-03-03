Washington County, Va. Sheriff: Manhunt underway after attempted murder in Russell Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said his agency is currently searching for two males wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

Sheriff Andis said officials are searching near Wallace Pike for two men last seen wearing blue jeans, and white shirts.

Investigators release the above photo of Jacob Hicks, identifying him as one of the suspects they were searching for.

No further description of the suspects was immediately available, but Sheriff Andis said the suspects are considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

WANTED: This man, Jacob “Baby J” Hicks, is wanted out of Russell County, Va. currently involved in a manhunt with another man in Washington County, Va. wanted for attempted murder. Last seen wearing jeans and white shirt, considered dangerous @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/y6fxzKXQTS — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 3, 2021

The actual crime was reported out of Russell County, Virginia.

Officials with VSP, and Bristol Virginia PD are assisting in the search.