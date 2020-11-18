Washington County, Va. Sheriff: 43 people arrested for drug distribution charges in ‘Operation Wishbone’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- In a news briefing Wednesday, Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis announced the arrest of 43 people in a drug investigation they called “Operation Wishbone.”

A release from the sheriff’s office said the investigation “has resulted in 137 indictments on 53 people for individuals charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia. 43 out of the 53 individuals were apprehended today.”

During Wednesday’s briefing, Sheriff Andis also said they were able to Savanna Leigh Cable, 33, who was wanted out of Elizabethton in a hit-and-run investigation.

You can see a full list of the mugshots provided by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office below.

