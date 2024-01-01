ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – New Year’s celebrations bring with them the possibility of impaired driving. The added danger leads some ride-share services to offer discounts to those needing a ride home, but some who celebrate choose to drive themselves home.

“More towards the night we probably get some reckless driver complaints,” said Deputy Randy Heldreth with the Washington Co. Virginia Sheriff’s Office. “Some wild part calls, just where everybody is celebrating and bringing in the new year.”

With the driving risk in mind, the sheriff’s office prepared for the manpower required to keep everyone safe as 2024 approached.

“Usually around the holidays, we want to pay attention and try to get more manpower just to prepare for all the traffic that comes through our county,” said Heldreth.

Over the weekend, Heldreth said the sheriff’s office received reports of 15 total crashes. He said that number is lower than the same time last New Year’s holiday.

According to Heldreth, the numbers are likely due to the increase in the sheriff’s office’s public presence.

“Mainly cause more saturated patrol force out, driving through the neighborhood,” Heldreth said. “Just us being out in the public more probably helped a lot.”

When it comes to avoiding traffic accidents, Heldreth said there are a few simple things people can do.

“Don’t be on your phone, don’t be trying to eat food while you’re driving,” said Heldreth. “Just focus on your surroundings, and if you’ve been drinking, don’t drive.”

Heldreth said these are practices that the sheriff’s office recommends year-round.