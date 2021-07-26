Washington County, Va. school board member to resign, citing ‘political climate’ in county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Virginia school board member has announced his resignation in a letter, saying political issues within the county are the primary factor.

According to a letter from school board member Terry Fleenor, he plans to officially resign from his seat on July 31, 2021.

“I have become increasingly ashamed to even be called a citizen of Washington County,much less a representative of our good (used to be) county. Please know that I am not resigning because of the hate filled emails I have received this past week calling for a resignation. Instead I am resigning because I cannot support the political climate that we find ourselves in within the county, a climate propagated by at least two of our elected Constitutional Officers.” Terry Fleenor

Fleenor wrote that he is considering the impact that his stances on different issues have had on his family and the way they’ve been treated.

The letter asks that the remaining school board members honor their pledge to student success and hear the concerns of teachers in the school district.