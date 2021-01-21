Washington County, Va. roads impacted by weather Thursday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Winter weather is making travel dangerous in Washington County, Virginia Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, there are two crashes on major routes in Washington County as of 9:12 a.m.

One is causing delays around mile marker 1 on Interstate 81 North. The crash has closed the north left shoulder of the interstate.

Steady snow falling this morning in Bristol, Virginia! This is the exit 5 area off I-81. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/SSgmLDus2X — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) January 21, 2021

VDOT reports the second crash occurred on Route 711 East near Alvarado Road. Lanes have been closed at that crash.

You can view both crashes by clicking here.

Update: Conditions: Snow/Ice: on multiple routes in Washington Co. Potential Delays. 9:06AM — 511 Southwest VA (@511southwestva) January 21, 2021

Earlier Thursday morning, a crash had been reported near the 9.1 mile marker of I-81 North. That crash has since been cleared.

The Abingdon Police Department posted just after 9 a.m. warning drivers that secondary roads in the town are still dangerous due to weather.

Residents of the town are asked by APD to not go out unless they have to.

Bristol Virginia Public Schools have switched to a virtual learning day due to “rapidly deteriorating road conditions.”

You can view all school closures in the region by clicking here.