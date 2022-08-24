ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a one-time cut of the $25 vehicle tax license fee.

This reduction involves a total of 43,798 vehicles — a $1,094,950 return to county taxpayers, according to area leaders.

Board member Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the cut.

“This is the Board of Supervisors’ way of giving back to the citizens because we are aware of how the value increase to vehicles during the pandemic will affect the valuation of personal property taxes,” he said. “The Board wants to lessen the burden on the citizens without adversely altering the already approved budget. “