Washington County, Va. murder suspects may be traveling in blue Mitsubishi car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say two suspects wanted in connection with a murder in Washington County, Va. may be traveling in a four-door car.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says it has received credible information that Terry Dwayne Linebaugh, 35 of Blountville, and Heather Lucille Jones, 32 of Piney Flats, are driving a four-door blue Mitsubishi car with front-end damage.

According to the sheriff’s office, Linebaugh and Jones met 39-year-old Anthony Hammonds at an unoccupied home where he was shot multiple times. Hammonds’ remains were discovered after the house was lit on fire.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Linebaugh and Jones.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.