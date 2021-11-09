Washington County, Va. leaders to discuss proposed removal of 2 Confederate monuments in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Tuesday night regarding the proposed removal and relocation of two Confederate monuments from the courthouse.

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at 1 Government Center Place, will allow community members to express their concerns surrounding the proposal, and the board is set to make a vote after the public hearing.

According to an announcement posted on the locality’s website, “if the Board votes to remove the monuments, the Board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield.”

Community members can also send comments by mail to 1 Government Center Place, Ste. A, and emails can be sent.

All comments received before 6 p.m. Tuesday will be presented to the Board during the meeting, the announcement states.

The monuments include a statue dedicated to Confederate generals from Washington County, Virginia who served in the war from 1861-1865 and another statue dedicated to Confederate soldiers of the area.

A live-stream link of the meeting will be provided at a later time on the county’s “Public Meetings” page.