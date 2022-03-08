WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – In February, Washington County, Virginia authorities introduced a new program as an alternative to jail time for non-violent offenders.

A release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that the Community Work Program (CWP) allows offenders who qualify and pass regular drug and alcohol screenings to participate at the approval of a circuit court judge.

The non-violent offenders enrolled in the CWP will be serving the area by cleaning up litter along roadways and performing maintenance at community centers. Some of the departments and organizations that participants will work with include:

Washington County General Services

Washington County Public Schools

Washington County Emergency Management

Multiple local non-profits

Offenders in the program will be under the supervision of deputy sheriffs while they are working, according to the release.

According to the WCSO, the program will ease local taxpayer burdens and save the county money. The release details that the alternative sentence can keep non-violent offenders out of jail where the daily inmate housing rates range from $43.75 to $61.90 per inmate.

“We believe the Community Work Program will greatly benefit each participant and will have a positive impact on family dynamics,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in the release. “The program will teach offenders to be accountable while striving to interrupt the cycle and lead productive lives in society.”

As of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office reported that CWP participants have collected 928 bags of litter and 90 tires after walking 60 miles of the county’s roads.