Washington County, Va. issues declaration of emergency after storms

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia issued a declaration of emergency due to recent storms, the county’s second declaration during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from the county, County Administrator Jason Berry declared the state of emergency in response to the recent storms in the area.

The state of emergency was declared at noon on Monday.

The release says damage assessments are underway. The county has seen four landslides and multiple downed trees, impassable roads and damaged homes.

The release also references 18 people who were rescued from an apartment complex on Woodby Lane and two people who were evacuated in Henderson Court in the town of Abingdon. News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp was live at both scenes earlier Monday morning.

Two other people were also evactuated from Wyndale Road.

The county expects more issues to arise as the rivers crest and rain continues.