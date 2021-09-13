Washington County, Va. Fair now underway

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Fair is underway.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. Monday, kicking off the first day of the six-day fair.

Fair organizers announced a change in the music lineup for Tuesday, with Colt Ford taking the stage at 8 p.m. instead of Jimmie Allen, who canceled his performance.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon on Friday and Saturday. The carnival will open at 6 p.m. through Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Single-day general admission tickets cost $10 for adults and $2.00 for kids 6–12 years old. Children under 6 years old can get in for free.

Visit the Washington County Fair website for more event details.

